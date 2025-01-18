Eads and Seton Hall host No. 6 UConn

Seton Hall Pirates (13-4, 5-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (13-4, 5-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits No. 6 UConn after Jada Eads scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 58-52 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 7-1 in home games. UConn ranks second in college basketball allowing 51.3 points per game while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Pirates have gone 5-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Faith Misonius averaging 8.0.

UConn averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UConn gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

I’Yanna Lops is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 blocks for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

