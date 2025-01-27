Dylan Williamson scores 21 to lead Towson to sixth straight victory, 75-65 over Northeastern

Dylan Williamson had 21 points to lead Towson to a 75-65 victory over Northeastern on Monday night, extending the Tigers' win streak to six.

BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Williamson had 21 points to lead Towson to a 75-65 victory over Northeastern on Monday night, extending the Tigers’ win streak to six.

Williamson went 8 of 15 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (12-9, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada added 18 points and nine rebounds. Nendah Tarke added 13 points and five steals.

LA Pratt led the Huskies (11-10, 3-5) with 22 points and two steals. Harold Woods had 16 points and two steals.

Towson took the lead with 14:12 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-29 at halftime, with Williamson racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.