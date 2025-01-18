Dyer, Troy Trojans to host Lafayette and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Louisiana in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Trojans are 5-0 on their home court. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 39.3 points in the paint led by Zay Dyer averaging 7.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Troy makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Louisiana averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaulana Wagner is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Trojans.

Kamryn Jones is averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

