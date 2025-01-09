Dyer, Troy Trojans take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Troy Trojans (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Appalachian State in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 in home games. Appalachian State averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Zada Porter with 3.3.

The Trojans are 2-1 in conference games. Troy is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Troy has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Carver is scoring 10.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mountaineers.

Ashley Baez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.