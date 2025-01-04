Dyer leads Troy against Marshall after 25-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Marshall after Zay Dyer scored 25 points in Troy’s 92-84 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans have gone 3-0 in home games. Troy is the Sun Belt leader with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 10.0.

The Thundering Herd have gone 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Troy’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 68.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.8 Troy allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 13.1 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

Maddie Kellione is averaging 10 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

