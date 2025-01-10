Dyer leads Troy against Georgia State after 22-point game

Troy Trojans (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Troy Trojans (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Georgia State after Zay Dyer scored 22 points in Troy’s 85-68 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Georgia State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Georgia State scores 64.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 72.3 Troy gives up. Troy averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia State allows.

The Panthers and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patience Williams is averaging 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Ashley Baez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

