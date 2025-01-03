Dyer and Troy host Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Marshall after Zay Dyer scored 25 points in Troy’s 92-84 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 3-0 in home games. Troy scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Troy is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Thundering Herd square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Baez is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 steals.

Meredith Maier is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

