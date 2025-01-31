Dyer and the Troy Trojans visit conference foe Southern Miss

Troy Trojans (13-9, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-13, 4-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-9, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-13, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zay Dyer and Troy take on Melyia Grayson and Southern Miss in Sun Belt play.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

The Trojans have gone 7-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

The Eagles and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Morgan Sieper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emani Jenkins is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 6.6 points. Dyer is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.