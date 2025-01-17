Dwyer, St. John’s Red Storm host the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (9-9, 3-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (9-9, 3-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s host Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova in Big East play Saturday.

The Red Storm have gone 5-4 at home. St. John’s is 11-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in conference matchups. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Lara Edmanson averaging 5.0.

St. John’s averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 9.4 points for the Red Storm.

Bascoe is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

