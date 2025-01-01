Dwyer and the St. John’s Red Storm visit conference foe Providence

St. John’s Red Storm (10-3, 0-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 0-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-3, 0-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 0-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s visit Grace Efosa-Aguebor and Providence in Big East action.

The Friars have gone 4-2 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 3.2.

The Red Storm are 0-2 in Big East play. St. John’s has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Providence scores 57.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 53.5 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 6.1 more points per game (64.8) than Providence allows to opponents (58.7).

The Friars and Red Storm square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Phoenix Gedeon is averaging 5.9 points for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.