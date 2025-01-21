Dwyer and the St. John’s Red Storm visit conference foe Georgetown

St. John’s Red Storm (11-7, 1-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-9, 2-5 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (11-7, 1-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-9, 2-5 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Ransom and Georgetown host Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s in Big East play.

The Hoyas have gone 4-3 at home. Georgetown averages 63.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Red Storm have gone 1-6 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks second in the Big East allowing 55.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Georgetown is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.7% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 62.4 points per game, 1.0 more than the 61.4 Georgetown gives up to opponents.

The Hoyas and Red Storm match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Dwyer is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.