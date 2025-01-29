Durugordon scores 25 as Old Dominion defeats Appalachian State 78-77

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Sean Durugordon had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 78-77 victory against Appalachian State on Wednesday night.…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Sean Durugordon had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 78-77 victory against Appalachian State on Wednesday night.

Durugordon, whose free throw put the Monarchs up by four, added 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (10-12, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Robert Davis Jr. scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Myles Tate finished with 23 points, including a 3 in the closing seconds, eight assists and two blocks for the Mountaineers (12-9, 6-4). Alonzo Dodd added 16 points and four assists for Appalachian State. Jalil Beaubrun finished with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Old Dominion visits James Madison and Appalachian State hosts Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.