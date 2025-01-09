Durugordon, Old Dominion Monarchs square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-11, 2-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-11, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Old Dominion in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-6 on their home court. Louisiana is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Monarchs are 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is third in the Sun Belt with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Stephaun Walker averaging 8.0.

Louisiana averages 66.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Jaden Johnson is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.