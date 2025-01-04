Durugordon leads Old Dominion against Southern Miss after 21-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Southern Miss after Sean Durugordon scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 78-59 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Monarchs have gone 4-4 in home games. Old Dominion is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 72.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 75.2 Old Dominion allows to opponents.

The Monarchs and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Cobie Montgomery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

