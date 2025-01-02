Duquesne visits Ojeda and VCU

Duquesne Dukes (9-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-7, 0-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

Duquesne Dukes (9-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-7, 0-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Duquesne after Valentina Ojeda scored 21 points in VCU’s 70-62 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 4-2 on their home court. VCU is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.5%.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game VCU gives up.

The Rams and Dukes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams.

Megan McConnell is averaging 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and four steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

