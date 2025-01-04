Duquesne visits Bailey and Davidson

Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Duquesne after Reed Bailey scored 20 points in Davidson’s 69-57 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Davidson averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fourth in the A-10 allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Davidson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 67.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 69.4 Davidson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 18.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.