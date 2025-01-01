Duquesne takes on VCU after McConell’s 29-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (9-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-7, 0-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (9-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-7, 0-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays VCU after Megan McConnell scored 29 points in Duquesne’s 76-70 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 4-2 at home. VCU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 0-1 in A-10 play.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne scores 24.8 more points per game (78.8) than VCU allows (54.0).

The Rams and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams.

McConell is averaging 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and four steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

