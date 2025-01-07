Duquesne plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Corbett’s 29-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jahsean Corbett scored 29 points in Duquesne’s 77-71 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dukes are 4-4 on their home court. Duquesne is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 2-1 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 9.0.

Duquesne scores 67.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 68.3 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dukes.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.