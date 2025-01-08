Duquesne hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Corbett’s 29-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-5, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jahsean Corbett scored 29 points in Duquesne’s 77-71 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dukes have gone 4-4 at home. Duquesne is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Duquesne makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Duquesne allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dukes.

Rasheer Fleming is averaging 16 points, nine rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

