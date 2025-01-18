Duquesne hosts Saint Bonaventure following Edwards’ 22-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-3, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (8-9, 3-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-3, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (8-9, 3-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Bonaventure after Maximus Edwards scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 73-65 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Dukes are 5-4 in home games. Duquesne is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies are 3-2 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne averages 69.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 62.3 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Bonnies face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 11.4 points.

Chance Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

