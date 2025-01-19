Duquesne hosts Rhode Island on home slide

Rhode Island Rams (8-10, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-6, 2-4 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Rhode Island Rams (8-10, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-6, 2-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Rhode Island.

The Dukes are 8-3 in home games. Duquesne is seventh in the A-10 with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan McConnell averaging 5.4.

The Rams are 3-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 7.6.

Duquesne averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.3 steals for the Dukes.

Harsimran Kaur is scoring 13.2 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

