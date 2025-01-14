Duquesne hosts Dayton following Blackford’s 20-point game

Dayton Flyers (10-6, 4-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-5, 2-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes…

Dayton Flyers (10-6, 4-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-5, 2-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Dayton after Mackenzie Blackford scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 97-55 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Dukes are 8-2 on their home court. Duquesne is the top team in the A-10 with 17.9 fast break points.

The Flyers are 4-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 3.7.

Duquesne makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Dayton averages 65.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 66.3 Duquesne allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Dukes.

Ivy Wolf is averaging 18 points for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.