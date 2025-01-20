Duquesne hosts Cheeks and Dayton

Dayton Flyers (12-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-9, 4-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits…

Dayton Flyers (12-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-9, 4-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Duquesne after Enoch Cheeks scored 26 points in Dayton’s 83-81 overtime win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dukes have gone 6-4 in home games. Duquesne scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Flyers are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Duquesne averages 69.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 69.4 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 10.4 more points per game (75.7) than Duquesne gives up to opponents (65.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dukes.

Nate Santos is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

