Dunning’s two free throws with two seconds left lift South Alabama past Troy 64-63

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr. scored 14 points and his final two points from the free throw line with two seconds left lifted South Alabama past Troy 64-63 on Saturday night.

Dunning had eight rebounds for the Jaguars (14-5, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference). Judah Brown scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Randy Brady had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Trojans (11-7, 4-3) were led in scoring by Tayton Conerway, who finished with 23 points, four assists and four steals. Thomas Dowd added eight points, six rebounds and three steals for Troy. Marcus Rigsby Jr. also had eight points.

Both teams next play Thursday. South Alabama visits UL Monroe and Troy takes on Southern Miss at home.

