Dunning scores 22 in South Alabama’s 77-51 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr.’s 22 points helped South Alabama defeat Georgia State 77-51 on Thursday night.

Dunning also added eight rebounds for the Jaguars (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Judah Brown shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. JJ Wheat went 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (4-10, 0-2) were led by Toneari Lane, who posted 15 points. Cesare Edwards added 12 points and six rebounds for Georgia State. Jelani Hamilton also had nine points. The loss was the Panthers’ seventh in a row.

Both teams next play Saturday. South Alabama visits Georgia Southern and Georgia State plays Louisiana at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

