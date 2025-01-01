Dunn, Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes…

Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Kent State and Bowling Green will play on Wednesday.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-1 in home games. Kent State is fourth in the MAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Journey Hildebrand averaging 2.0.

The Falcons have gone 0-5 away from home. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 2.8.

Kent State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Bowling Green has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Falcons square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Paige Kohler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.