Dunn and the Kent State Golden Flashes visit conference foe Miami (OH)

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-7, 5-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-6, 4-3 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-7, 5-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-6, 4-3 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bridget Dunn and Kent State take on Amber Tretter and Miami (OH) on Saturday.

The RedHawks are 6-2 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretter is averaging 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jenna Batsch is shooting 44.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

