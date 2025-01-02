Dunn and No. 13 Georgia Tech host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-0, 2-0 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-0, 2-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech plays Syracuse after Kara Dunn scored 28 points in Georgia Tech’s 100-61 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 18.9 assists per game led by Tonie Morgan averaging 5.2.

The Orange are 0-1 in conference games. Syracuse averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Syracuse has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Woolley is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

