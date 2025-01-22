Duncan Powell scores career-high 23 to help Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 71-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Duncan Powell scored a career-high 23 points and Georgia Tech snapped a four-game losing streak with a…

ATLANTA (AP) — Duncan Powell scored a career-high 23 points and Georgia Tech snapped a four-game losing streak with a 71-64 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

Powell, a junior, made 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Javian McCollum had 16 points and four assists for Georgia Tech. Baye Ndongo filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Naithan George pitched in with 11 points, seven assists and three steals.

Tyler Johnson scored 14 on 5-for-7 shooting to lead the Hokies (8-11, 3-5). Tobi Lawal had 13 points and six boards, while Rodney Brown Jr. added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Powell had 16 points to help Georgia Tech take a 39-35 lead into halftime. He hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:09 left as the Yellow Jackets closed the half on a 10-4 run.

There were four lead changes and three ties in the first 7:12 of the second half. Ndongo’s layup gave Georgia Tech a 49-47 lead and McCollum scored six from there to up the advantage to 59-51 with eight minutes remaining. Lawal answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and Jaden Schutt added another one to get the Hokies within 61-60 with 4:38 to go.

George followed with the Yellow Jackets’ first 3-pointer of the second half for a two-possession lead. Ndongo had a steal and a dunk after the Hokies pulled within two and McCollum hit a jumper for a six-point lead with 51 seconds left.

Georgia Tech scored 20 points off of 17 turnovers by the Hokies.

Virginia Tech hosts Clemson on Saturday and Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame on Tuesday.

