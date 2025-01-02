Duggan, Sinani lead Campbell past Drexel 57-54

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 19 points and Jasin Sinani made a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 19 points and Jasin Sinani made a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining as Campbell defeated Drexel 57-54 on Thursday night.

Duggan added 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (6-8, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Sinani scored 14 points and added six rebounds.

Kobe Magee led the Dragons (8-6, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Cole Hargrove added 12 points and nine rebounds for Drexel. Jason Drake also had 11 points and two steals.

Sinani scored eight points in the first half and Campbell went into the break trailing 31-27. Duggan scored 14 points in the second half.

