Duggan leads Campbell against William & Mary after 23-point game

William & Mary Tribe (13-8, 7-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 5-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (13-8, 7-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 5-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces William & Mary after Colby Duggan scored 23 points in Campbell’s 69-67 overtime victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Fighting Camels are 4-4 on their home court. Campbell is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 7-1 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Campbell averages 70.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.6 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duggan is averaging 14.2 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is averaging 12.9 points for the Tribe. Noah Collier is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.