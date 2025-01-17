Duggan leads Campbell against Monmouth after 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (5-13, 3-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (5-13, 3-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Monmouth after Colby Duggan scored 21 points in Campbell’s 67-61 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Fighting Camels have gone 3-4 at home. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Duggan averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 3-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Campbell averages 69.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.5 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Campbell has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The Fighting Camels and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Fighting Camels.

Madison Durr is averaging 11 points and 3.3 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

