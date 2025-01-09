Duggan leads Campbell against Hampton after 22-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (8-7, 1-2 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (8-7, 1-2 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Hampton after Colby Duggan scored 22 points in Campbell’s 77-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates are 5-1 in home games. Hampton scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 in CAA play. Campbell is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Hampton is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The Pirates and Fighting Camels face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.1 points for the Pirates.

Jasin Sinani averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

