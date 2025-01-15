Duggan leads Campbell against Charleston (SC) after 29-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 3-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 3-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Charleston (SC) after Colby Duggan scored 29 points in Campbell’s 81-68 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels have gone 3-3 at home. Campbell averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks sixth in the CAA with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 8.5.

Campbell’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Campbell allows.

The Fighting Camels and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 13.2 points.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

