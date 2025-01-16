Duggan and Campbell host Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 3-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 3-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Charleston (SC) after Colby Duggan scored 29 points in Campbell’s 81-68 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 on their home court. Campbell ranks ninth in the CAA with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Duggan averaging 5.8.

The Cougars are 3-1 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 7.4.

Campbell’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Campbell allows.

The Fighting Camels and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Fighting Camels.

Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.