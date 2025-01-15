Drone leads Texas State against Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Georgia State after Mark Drone scored 30 points in Texas State’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 at home. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 4.9.

The Panthers are 3-2 in conference games. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 7.0.

Texas State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 72.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 70.5 Texas State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Morgan is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

Nutter is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.