Drexel visits Stony Brook following Luster’s 22-point performance

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-11, 0-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Drexel after CJ Luster II scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 83-76 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Seawolves have gone 2-4 in home games. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dragons are 1-1 against conference opponents. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Cole Hargrove averaging 7.3.

Stony Brook is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has given up to its opponents (49.3%).

The Seawolves and Dragons face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is averaging 13.7 points for the Seawolves.

Jason Drake is averaging 9.5 points for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

