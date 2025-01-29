Drexel visits Robinson and Monmouth

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-16, 3-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-16, 3-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Drexel after Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 78-73 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Monmouth allows 76.2 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Dragons are 4-4 in CAA play. Drexel is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Monmouth is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.5% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 69.3 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 76.2 Monmouth allows to opponents.

The Hawks and Dragons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Kobe Magee is averaging 15 points for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.