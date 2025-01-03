Drexel visits N.C. A&T after Glasper’s 22-point showing

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-11, 0-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-11, 0-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Drexel after Landon Glasper scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 75-67 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 3-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA scoring 74.9 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Dragons have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Drexel is ninth in the CAA scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Aggies.

Kobe Magee is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.