Drexel visits Monmouth after Robinson’s 20-point outing

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-16, 3-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Drexel after Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 78-73 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Hawks are 3-1 on their home court. Monmouth is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dragons are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Cole Hargrove averaging 7.2.

Monmouth averages 68.0 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 65.1 Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kobe Magee averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Yame Butler is shooting 54.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

