Drexel visits King and Northeastern

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 3-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-9, 2-4 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes…

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 3-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-9, 2-4 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Drexel after Rashad King scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 87-85 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Huskies are 4-2 in home games. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Dragons are 3-3 in CAA play. Drexel is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Northeastern makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Drexel has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Masai Troutman is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jason Drake is averaging 9.4 points for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.