Drexel visits Campbell after Duggan’s 32-point game

Drexel Dragons (8-5) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-8) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts…

Drexel Dragons (8-5) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-8)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Drexel after Colby Duggan scored 32 points in Campbell’s 97-81 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Fighting Camels have gone 2-3 at home. Campbell ranks ninth in the CAA with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Terren Frank averaging 4.8.

The Dragons are 4-1 in road games. Drexel is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Campbell scores 71.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 66.5 Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duggan is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 10.3 points.

Kobe Magee averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.