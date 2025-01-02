Drexel takes on Delaware after McCormack’s 20-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-7) at Drexel Dragons (4-6) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Delaware after…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-7) at Drexel Dragons (4-6)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Delaware after Cara McCormack scored 20 points in Drexel’s 71-30 victory over the Lebanon Valley Flying Dutchmen.

The Dragons have gone 4-1 at home. Drexel allows 60.0 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 0-4 on the road. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 62.9 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Drexel is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 62.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the 60.0 Drexel allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Dragons.

Rebecca Demeke averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.