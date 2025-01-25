Drexel takes home win streak into matchup with Elon

Elon Phoenix (11-6, 5-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-8, 4-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts…

Elon Phoenix (11-6, 5-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-8, 4-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Elon trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Dragons have gone 7-1 in home games. Drexel has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Phoenix are 5-1 against conference opponents. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 12.2 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 3.2.

Drexel scores 59.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 63.4 Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Phoenix square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Evans is averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Dragons. Amaris Baker is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayda Angel is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 steals. Raven Preston is averaging 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

