Drexel hosts Jegede and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (1-9, 0-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (5-6, 1-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Drexel after Abigail Jegede scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 72-51 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons have gone 5-1 in home games.

The Huskies are 0-1 in CAA play. Northeastern gives up 69.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.6 points per game.

Drexel’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 48.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 59.9 Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Huskies square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cara McCormack averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Jegede is averaging 15.1 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

