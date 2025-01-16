Drexel hosts Elon after Butler’s 21-point showing

Elon Phoenix (12-5, 3-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-7, 2-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons…

Elon Phoenix (12-5, 3-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-7, 2-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Elon after Yame Butler scored 21 points in Drexel’s 93-82 overtime loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Dragons have gone 2-3 at home. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 5.4.

The Phoenix are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks third in the CAA allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Drexel’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Elon gives up. Elon scores 10.3 more points per game (76.4) than Drexel allows to opponents (66.1).

The Dragons and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc.

Nick Dorn is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

