Drexel hosts Charleston (SC) following Baker’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-8, 3-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Charleston (SC) after Amaris Baker scored 22 points in Drexel’s 59-58 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Dragons are 6-1 in home games. Drexel is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 3-2 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 9.8.

Drexel makes 38.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Charleston (SC) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Cougars face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 8.6 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

