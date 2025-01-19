Drexel faces Hofstra on 4-game home skid

Hofstra Pride (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 2-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts…

Hofstra Pride (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 2-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Hofstra looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Dragons have gone 2-4 at home. Drexel has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 2-3 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drexel makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Hofstra averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc.

Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.