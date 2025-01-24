Drake visits Missouri State following Daniels’ 20-point game

Drake Bulldogs (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (13-4, 5-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (11-7, 5-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (13-4, 5-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Drake after Kyrah Daniels scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 73-57 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Missouri State averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in conference games. Drake is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Missouri State averages 72.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 69.1 Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Sarah Linthacum is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Dinnebier is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.7 steals. Anna Miller is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

