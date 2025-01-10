Drake takes on conference rival Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (6-10, 3-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-2, 3-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-10, 3-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-2, 3-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bennett Stirtz and Drake host Tanner Cuff and Evansville in MVC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 2.5.

The Purple Aces are 3-2 in conference matchups. Evansville is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Drake makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Evansville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Cameron Haffner averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.